Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Dallas Stars suffered a brutal 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a game in which Joe Pavelski scored all four goals for the Stars, and Pavelski spoke about his performance after the game, via ESPN News Services.

“I was excited to be back, that’s for sure,” Joe Pavelski said, via ESPN. “Starting the game was just as much fun. But, obviously, a tough loss. You want to get those.”

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer praised Pavelski’s performance, but expressed frustration that the team was not able to come up with the win.

“Epic. Epic. Shame we wasted it and didn’t win,” Peter DeBoer said, via ESPN. “That’s on our group. … He tried to drag us to a win tonight.”

The Stars were down 4-2 after the first period. No goals were scored in the second period. Pavelski completed the hat trick with his third goal about half way through the third period, then he followed with his fourth goal a couple of minutes later to tie the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yanni Gourde scored in overtime to give the Kraken the win, and spoke about the team’s composure.

“I loved our response,” Yanni Gourde said, via ESPN. “I loved our composure. … We trusted that the process was going to get it done.”

This is the first time the Kraken have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a franchise, and this is just their second season in existence.

For the Stars, they will try to rebound and win Game 2 at home.