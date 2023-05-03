A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Joe Pavelski lit up the lamp not just once, twice, or thrice in Game 1 of the Dallas Stars’ second-round series against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night. The Stars’ veteran forward went off for four goals in the series opener, albeit in a 5-4 overtime loss for Dallas.

Nevertheless, Joe Pavelski’s performance put his name in history books as he is now the oldest player to score that many goals in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game.

“Joe Pavelski is the oldest player with a 4-goal game in Stanley Cup Playoff history. The previous oldest was Maurice “Rocket” Richard when he was 35 years, 245 days old for the Canadiens in Game 1 of the 1957 Stanley Cup Final vs the Bruins.”

The 38-year-old Joe Pavelski, who had missed the previous five games of the Stars, first found the back of the net in the game just before the third-minute mark of the opening period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. He would score another goal before the end of the first period. The Kraken, however, potted three goals in a row just before the first intermission to take a 4-2 lead. After a scoreless second, Joe Pavelski went back to work and score back-to-back goals, including the one that sent the game to overtime.

Unfortunately for Joe Pavelski, his monster performance did not translate into a victory, with Yanni Gourde of the Kraken scoring the game-winning goal in OT.

Pavelski, who will become a free agent by the end of the season, will look to stay hot as Dallas looks to tie the series in Game 2 on Thursday.