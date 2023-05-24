The Las Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars Tuesday in a game punctuated by violence. The Golden Knights won by a final score of 4-0 in Dallas, but a ‘disgusting’ crosscheck took center stage.

Stars winger Jamie Benn’s cross-check on Knights captain Mark Stone led to an early ejection, and a downward spiral for the home team.

You can’t do that. Jamie Benn gets 5 and a boot from the game for this cross-check. pic.twitter.com/pzZk8zA061 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2023

Stars fans threw trash onto the ice, forcing players into the dressing room.

Following the game, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault blasted Benn for the play, which he called ‘disgusting.’

Jonathan Marchessault calls Jamie Benn's cross-check on Mark Stone disgusting. (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/ka0nkO9hhm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2023

Fans on Twitter responded to Marchessault’s comments with a wide assortment of takes.

“Mark Stone being allowed in the playoffs is disgusting. The players know it and are taking exception,” wrote one commenter.

“He’s not wrong,” another said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“1 game suspension. The slash was worse imo,” another added.

The Golden Knights overcame the devastating play by lighting up the scoreboard, securing a pivotal road win.

Ivan Barbashev led the way with a goal and two assists, tallying a team-high three points. Nicholas Roy chipped in two assists, while Marchessault, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo added a goal each.

Adin Hill was stellar in goal for the Knights, stopping all 34 shots for his first shutout of the postseason.

In a series packed with insane plays, controversy, and drama, fans are unlikely to forget Game 3.

For the Golden Knights, the goal now is simple: finish the series off with a fourth and decisive win in enemy territory.

Benn is expected to have a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety to determine further discipline. It could be the final nail in the coffin for a Stars team that already appears to be on its last legs.