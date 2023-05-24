Dallas Stars Evgenii Dadonov was ruled out after his Game 3 injury against the Vegas Golden Knights, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Dadonov had an awkward fall after colliding with Roope Hintz. This happened during the first period of the game. He was in visible pain and immediately headed to the tunnel. He would not return for the remainder of Game 3.

Dadonov’s injury wasn’t the only loss the Stars suffered against the Golden Knights. Brett Howden went down with a lower body injury. While he tried to play through it, his body just could not keep up.

More than this, Dallas’ Jamie Benn from was also ejected. A cross-check against Golden Knights’ player Mark Stone took him out of a crucial Game 3. The Stars only had ten forwards for the remainder of the contest, leaving them short-handed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Among all of their losses, Evgenii Dadonov missing serious time would be a brutal blow to the Stars. The right winger appeared in 15 postseason games for Dallas before going down with injury. He racked up 10 points, scoring four goals and dishing out six assists.

With all of their injuries, Las Vegas went on to defeat the Stars 4-0 in Game 3. They now lead the series 3-0. One game away from a sweep, Dallas now has their back against the wall. As they look to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive, a healthy Dadonov would certainly boost the Stars’ chances. However, after he, Howden and Benn were forced to leave Game 3, Dallas is holding on to their playoff lives by a thread.