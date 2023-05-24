The Dallas Stars suffered an ugly 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, putting them in a 3-0 hole in the series, but the ugliest moment of the came came when Stars fans threw beers and trash on the ice at the end of the second period. Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts released a statement apologizing to the Golden Knights and the NHL.

“On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night’s game,” Brad Alberts said in the statement. “Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk. We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base.”

The Stars will host another home game on Thursday for Game 4 of the series. Dallas will have to win to keep their season alive. If they do so, Game 5 will be in Las Vegas on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if they can keep their season alive with a win on Thursday.

The Stars had tough losses in the first two games of the series. They lost Game 1 in overtime after tying the game late. Game 2 was the toughest, as the Stars had a 2-1 lead late in the game, and gave up a tying goal with a few minutes left in the third period. They ended up losing in overtime.

Game 3 at home was not close, which led to the fans boiling over and throwing trash on the ice. For the Stars sake, hopefully a better performance is coming on Thursday at home.