The Ottawa Senators play their second game in as many days as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators enter the game at 11-13-0 this year but have struggled as of late, losing three of their last four. Last night, they faced the St. Louis Blues. Robert Thomas would score the first goal of the game in the first period to give the Blues the lead. In the second, he would score again, as the Blues netted two before the Senators got one in. Dominik Kubalik made it a one-goal game going into the third. In the third, the Blues would extend the lead to three, and while the Senators did add one more, they would fall 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Stars are sitting at 16-8-3 on the year and faced the Red Wings in their last game. The Red Wings scored first on a Daniel Sprong goal, but the Stars would hit two before the period ended, including a Miro Heiskanen power-play goal to have a lead going into the second. In the second, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene both scored, as the Stars would lead 4-2 after three. In the third, they would add two more, taking the 6-3 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-138)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Senators vs. Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread

The Senators come into one of the top-scoring teams in the NHL this year, sitting with 3.33 goals per game, which is tenth in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the way in goals this year. Tkachuk comes into the game with 13 goals on the year, with six assists, giving him 19 points. That is good for fourth on the team this year. Tkachuk is also the leader on the power play this year, with four goals and three assists on the man advantage. Meanwhile, the team lead in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He enters the game with six goals and 20 assists on the year. He has by far the most assists on the team and has been solid on the power play as well, with five assists on the man advantage.

Meanwhile, Claude Giroux is second on the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He enters the game with nine goals on the year and 14 assists, giving him 23 points. Two goals and four assists have come on the power play. Drake Batherson sits third on the team in goals this year, and fourth in overall points. He comes in with eight goals and 12 assists, good for 19 points. The Senators also get help from the blue line. Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have both scored well this year. Chychrun comes in with five goals and 12 assists, while Sanderson has five goals and nine assists on the year.

The Senator's power play is a weak spot for the team, as they sit 22nd in the NHL this year on the power play, with 17 goals and a 17.2 percent conversion rate when having the man advantage. Even more, their penalty kill is one of the worst in the NHL, sitting 28th in the NHL with a 73.4 percent success rate.

Anton Forsberg will be in goal today for the Senators. He is 5-5-0 on the year with a 3.03 goals against average and a .885 save percentage. This month has been solid for him. He has two wins and a .938 save percentage in three games. He also has a shutout. Still, last time out he gave up four goals on just 22 shots taking the loss.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

While the Senators score well, the Stars score better. The Stars are eighth in the NHL this year in goals per game sitting with 3.44 goals per game. They have been led by Joe Pavelski. He leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 12 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 26 points. He has six goals and two assists on the power play this year as well. Tied for first on the team in points, this year, and the team leader in assists is Jason Robertson. Robertson comes in with nine goals and 17 assists this year, good for 26 points. Like Pavelski, he has been solid on the power play. He comes in with three goals and seven assists on the power play

Meanwhile, Roope Hintz is second on the team in goals while sitting third on the team in points. He has ten goals and 14 assists this year, good for 24 points. He has four goals and four assists on the power play as well, with a goal and an assist shorthanded this year. Adding to the offense are Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, and Wyatt Johnson. They are all tied with Jason Robertson for third on the team in goals with nine of them. Marchment and Johnston come in with nine assists as well, while Seguin has ten.

The Stars are seventh in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 25.0 percent success rate this year on the power play. Meanwhile, they are fourth in the NHL when pm is the penalty kill. The Stars have an 86.7 percent success rate when man down this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for this game. He is 11-7-2 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Oettinger is coming off his best performance in a while. Last time out he allowed three goals on 30 shots and took the win. In the prior three games, he had allowed an average of five goals in each of them.

Final Senators-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Senators and Stars score roughly the same amount of goals per game. There are some major differences though. The Stars defend slightly better. Second, the power play situations. The Stars score better on the power play and are much better on the penalty kill. With that, they should cover this game with ease.

Final Senators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+115)