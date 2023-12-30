Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz scores his first hat trick of the season in a thrilling overtime comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Roope Hintz was the leader of the Dallas Stars' comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks, putting up his first hat trick of the season as the Stars won 5-4. The Blackhawks originally had a 2-0 lead in the first period, and then were trailing 2-4 in the third period before Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored to tie the game at four each and send the game into overtime.

With just eight seconds left in overtime, Hintz scored his third goal of the night off an assist from Jason Robertson, giving the Stars the win.

Hintz reacted to the win postgame saying, “We don’t want to give the puck to them so easy, and don’t want to force plays if it’s not there. It’s good to have the possession in [overtime]. You get more chances by that,” via the NHL website.

Robertson, who had two assists on the night, praised Hintz and spoke about their relationship on the ice.

“He’s doing what he does,” Robertson said of Hintz. “Skating in the middle of the ice, using his speed, driving the middle of the lanes, getting rewarded. I thought we were a lot more connected today than it has been the last couple of weeks, months. We’re trying to rekindle that chemistry, moving the puck around quickly, and we did that tonight.”

Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars, and each put up an assist to give the Stars their 21st win of the season. The Stars are now second in the Central Division with 46 points, while the Blackhawks are last with just 24 points.