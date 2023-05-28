Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only team trying to pull off a miracle comeback from down 3-0 in a conference final series. The Dallas Stars are also having a go at it, and they’re now halfway to their comeback thanks to a 4-2 Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Ty Dellandrea played the hero in Game 5, scoring the game-winning goal and an insurance marker in the third period. After the game, he talked about the Stars’ “desperation,” per ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark.

“It’s a lot of desperation, we have a lot to play for here,” Dellandrea said. “Our group’s really come together and leaned on one another. Guys have stepped up. … We’ve really been leaning on one another and playing for a lot here. It’s been a group effort for sure.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger praised Dellandrea for his bounce-back effort after the adversity at the start of the series, when the center was a healthy scratch.

“It shows how special you are when you get taken out and it’s he didn’t make it about him,” Oettinger said. “It’s all about the team. He wanted us to win. When you get your opportunity to step up and that’s what he did. I’m so proud of him. I tell him to shoot it all the time. He’s got a great shot, so, I’m happy it was him.”

Game 6 will be back in Dallas on Monday. The Stars will get captain Jamie Benn back in the lineup after he was suspended two games for his cross-check of Vegas captain Mark Stone in Game 3. It should be quite the atmosphere in Dallas as the Stars try to force a Game 7.