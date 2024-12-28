In addition to a hip surgery expected to sideline him for six months, Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has dealt with an unfortunate situation off the ice as well.

Seguin's home was broken into while he was participating in a Stars home game before his injury.

“Breaking: Stars forward Tyler Seguin's home was broken into during a home game earlier this season. It preceded a burglary at Mavericks star Luka Doncic's home last night, the latest in a string of break-ins targeting athletes,” Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday afternoon.

This incident preceded a break-in at Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's home in which $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Multiple other professional athletes have had their homes broken into lately, including the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow, as well as the NBA's Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. The leagues have sent a memo to players advising them to improve security in their homes, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Can the Stars hold on to a playoff spot?

With Seguin on the shelf for the remainder of the season, can the Stars remain in possession of a playoff spot?

The Stars currently sit at 20-13-1, giving them 41 points, which is good for fourth place in the central division. They are three points ahead of the Utah Hockey Club, who are looking to become the first expansion team to make the playoffs since the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.

The level of play from Stars center Matt Duchene will go a long way in determining what kind of a season Dallas can have, as he is the primary replacement for Seguin.

The Stars average 3.12 goals per game, which places them at No. 12 in the NHL. They make up for it in the goals-against column, however, as they hold opposing teams to 2.59 per game, which places them at No. 4 in the NHL.

If goaltender Jake Oettinger and the Stars defense can hold up, their chances of having the opportunity to participate in the playoffs are high. If they want to compete for the Stanley Cup, however, the Stars need to put more pucks in the back of the net.