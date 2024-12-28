In an ongoing pattern of professional athletes being targeted for home burglaries, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest victim. On Saturday, after the dust from the Mavericks’ Naji Marshall scuffle against the Phoenix Suns settled, news of Doncic’s house invasion broke.

However, it occurred Friday, per Marc Stein.

“No one was home at the time, and thankfully, Luka and his family are safe,” his business manager, Lara Beth Seager, said. “Luka has filed a police report, and an investigation is ongoing.”

In October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into. Earlier this season, the home of Boston Celtics 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown’s mother was broken into. NBA league security officials issued a memo in which an FBI briefing connected many burglaries of athletes’ and high-net-worth peoples’ homes of late “to transnational South American Theft Groups,” per CNN.com.

“These (South American Theft Groups) are reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices,” the memo reads, as first reported by The Athletic.

“The FBI reported that, in most of the incidents, the homes were equipped with alarm systems that were not activated,” the NBA memo said. “The FBI also reported that the homes were all unoccupied and, in most cases, no dogs were present.”

There's no word whether the previous burglaries were connected to Luka Doncic's home.

Luka Doncic likely to miss ‘extended’ period for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is having a challenging week. He suffered a calf injury on Christmas and will not return to the floor for the foreseeable future. There is no timetable for his return.

After returning from a heel/injury for the Mavericks’ Christmas Day showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic sustained the calf injury in the first half of the Mavs’ 105-99 loss, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“The Dallas Mavericks are bracing for star Luka Doncic to miss an extended period after sustaining a calf strain, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. Doncic left the arena on crutches today in Dallas. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday,”

After nearly wiping out a 29-point deficit against the Timberwolves, the Mavericks bounced back from their six-point loss with Friday’s 98-89 win against the Suns. Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in 22 games this season.

Before Wednesday’s game, he followed up his 45-point triple-double (13 assists, 11 rebounds) in a 143-133 win against the Warriors by scoring 27 points in a 132-108 victory against the Trail Blazers.