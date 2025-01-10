Although it's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Stars in 2024-25, the squad has been on a tear as of late. Currently on a six-game heater and with nine victories in 12 tries dating back to December 14, Pete DeBoer's club looks like it's ready to make another deep postseason run come spring.

Now 26-13-1 and looking like one of the premier teams in the National Hockey League, the Stars are third place in the Central Division, just five points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets and just six behind the Vegas Golden Knights in the President's Trophy race — with a game in hand. Dallas is fresh off a convincing 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on the road on Thursday night.

It goes without saying that, like the last couple of NHL Trade Deadlines, the front office will be looking to improve the roster ahead of March 7. But the Stars are strapped tight to the salary cap, currently owning just under $1 million in cap space, per Puck Pedia. That's going to make the deadline tricky, and it doesn't help that there are multiple players on the roster who are going to need new contracts.

Stars need to find money to pay a couple of key players

There's a very real chance that the Stars' roster looks a lot different next season than it does right now. This has been one of the better clubs in the National over the last couple of seasons, evidenced by back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two postseasons.

But the franchise hasn't been able to get over the hump with the current core, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20 but losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The organization remains without a championship since Brett Hull's heroics helped capture an inaugural title back in 1999.

With the calendar now flipped to 2025, the pressure to at least get to the Finals is again on this iteration of the Stars. And a few of the key players in that quest still don't have a contract after this season. That includes captain and heart and soul forward Jamie Benn, who has played his entire career in Texas. He's making $9.5 million in 2024-25 and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

What is the future of Benn in Dallas? That is a key question moving forward. And he's not the only player who needs to get paid. Along with fellow UFAs Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov and Sam Steel — who have each been effective during their tenure — Wyatt Johnston is going to command a huge extension. He's in the final year of his entry-level deal, and making under $1 million this season. He'll be a restricted free agent in the offseason, and with 30 points in 40 games, he'll be needing a significant raise.

All of that to say, the Stars need some cap space. And in order to recoup some, it would make a lot of sense for general manager Jim Nill to take a long look at moving Matt Dumba ahead of the deadline.

Stars' Matt Dumba is a trade candidate

On a team as good as the Stars are, and have been over the last few years, there aren't many players who need to be traded. The front office is going to be buying at the deadline to again try to help transform this into a Stanley Cup contender. But Dallas boasts seven capable defensemen on the roster right now — and Dumba is probably providing less value than any other blue liner.

Drafted 7th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2012, Dumba was excellent in the first few seasons of his career. His best campaign came in 2016-17; the Regina, Saskatchewan native managed 14 goals and 50 points over a full 82-game slate. But the veteran has declined, and he's bounced around a couple of teams over the last two seasons.

Dumba signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2023. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the deadline in 2023-24 before joining the Stars as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. It's a two-year pact, which pays Dumba $7.5 million over two seasons.

But the former Red Deer Rebel has had a tough time in Texas. Dumba has managed just two assists in 23 games, while skating to a minus-one rating. Add the lack of production to the fact that the Stars already have six capable NHL defensemen without him: Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith and Nils Lundqvist.

There's no guarantee that Dumba will be in the lineup come playoff time, and considering the situation, it's probably time the Dumba experiment ends in Dallas.

Stars should trade Matt Dumba ahead of deadline

Even if Dallas isn't able to get a significant return for Dumba — he has just not been good this year — getting his $3.75 million off the books would be a wise move ahead of the March 7 deadline. Huge decisions need to be made on the futures of Johnston, Benn and Duchene specifically, and getting some of that cap space back would be helpful.

Dumba is still a serviceable NHL blue liner, and could help either a rebuilding team, or a contender that is not as deep on the blue line as Dallas is. Even without Chris Tanev, the Stars boast one of the league's best defensive units. While it is obviously nice to have him around, especially if someone gets hurt down the stretch, right now he's not worth the $3.75 million he's being paid.

On a team as good as the Stars — and one with Stanley Cup aspirations — it wouldn't be surprising if the roster stayed mostly intact at the deadline, with draft capital potentially being sacrificed to bring in another effective player or two. That's especially true with Tyler Seguin a candidate to be placed on LTIR after undergoing hip surgery. That would give the front office even more relief — the veteran forward is making $9.85 million this season.

Whatever direction the Stars' brass decides to go at the deadline, tough decisions are going to have to be made, regardless of how the team performs in the postseason. But, as currently constructed, this is a roster that has a realistic shot to win a championship later this year — with or without Dumba.