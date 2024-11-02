ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NHL heads to Finland for the NHL Global Series as the Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Panthers prediction and pick.

These two teams faced off in Finland on Friday. It was domination by the Panthers in a high-scoring affair for game one in Finland. Evan Rodrigues and Aleksander Barkov scored in the first period to make it 2-0, but Tyler Seguin would score to keep it close in the first. Sam Reinhart would add two goals, including a shorthanded goal to extend the lead to 6-2 in the third period. The Stars would try to make a comeback but would fall 6-4.

Here are the Stars-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Panthers Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Stars vs Panthers

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Logan Stankoven. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has four goals and three assists this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has four goals and four assists this year. Finally, Logan Stankoven has a goal and nine assists on the year. He played in just 24 games, having six goals and eight assists last year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he has two goals and six assists on the year Duchene has six goals and seven assists this year, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Wyatt Johnston has a goal and four assists this year. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists. Finally, Tyler Seguin has been solid this year. He has five goals and four assists this year.

Casey DeSmith is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. His goals-against average is second in the NHL while his save percentage is fourth in the NHL. Last time out, he stopped 25 of 27 shots in a win over the Bruins.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year’s Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with nine goals and ten assists on the season. He has two goals on the power play and three shorthanded. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just four games this year, coming away with two goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has two goals and three assists in 12 games this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has eight goals and five assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has two goals and five assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has two goals and six assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and five assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald had six assists on the year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He allowed three goals on 28 shots in his last start. He has allowed three or more goals in three of his four starts. In his one start in which he did not give up three goals, he played just one period.

Final Stars-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Florida Panthers come in as slight favorites in odds in this early season NHL fixture. Still, the Stars’ defense has been amazing. While they are scoring 3.11 goals per game this year, they are first in the NHL giving up just 1.89 goals per game, while also sitting first on the penalty kill. The Panthers are scoring well, sitting at 3.45 goals per game, but they are also giving up 3.18 goals per game, and that will be the difference this one. The first game between the two teams was high-scoring. Now, the backup goaltenders take the stage, with two amazing scoring teams. Take the over in this one.

Final Stars-Panthers Prediction & Pick: 6.5 (+108)