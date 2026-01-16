The Detroit Pistons bounced back to their winning ways with a tough 108-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Their 29th regular-season win did not come with ease. The Pistons showed clear signs of rust as three starters came back to the starting lineup. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Tobias Harris returned from injuries, after being inactive for numerous games.

Detroit hit some rocky points throughout the matchup but still managed to finish as the victor. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff weighed in after the game on what it took to defeat the Suns while trying to help players regain their rhythm.

“I mean, again, that’s who we are, right? We’re an elite defensive team. Tonight wasn’t going to be an easy game. Obviously, give them credit for how good they are in the style they play, but it’s also difficult to bring as many guys back into a lineup as we tried to bring back,” Bickerstaff stated to the media.

“Like how many guys were trying to figure it out, catch their own rhythm throughout the first half? But again, give our guys a ton of credit for sticking with it like they always do. Lifting each other up, supporting each other, everybody taking advantage of their minutes. So again, give our guys a ton of credit for just figuring it out.”

The Pistons found themselves down as many as 16 points in the first half to Phoenix. They surrendered a breakout performance from forward Grayson Allen, who scored 33 points in 31 minutes. Phoenix was a problem all game from 3-point range, averaging 37% and knocking down 17 of their 46 attempts. This production even came without the assistance of star guard Devin Booker, who was inactive due to injury.

The Suns' defense also brought big problems to the Pistons. Detroit was held to 47% shooting from the field and struggled with their distance shooting by hitting only 28% of their attempts. Phoenix forced the Pistons into some sloppy ball-handling with 17 turnovers. They also limited Pistons' All Star Cade Cunningham into one of his worst performances of the season with 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field and 0-of-7 from 3. Cunningham and forward Ron Holland led the Pistons with five turnovers a piece.

The Pistons were also in a funk from the free throw line, finishing at a staggering 62% rate hitting 23-of-37. Detroit was unable to convincingly slam the door on Phoenix late as they missed eight free throws within the final three minutes of the game. Their improved second-half defense helped flip the switch and keep the game at distance. Detroit managed to cool off Phoenix significantly by holding them to 15 fourth quarter points.

Bounce back game for Pistons' Jaden Ivey

There was significant assistance provided off the bench by shooting guard Jaden Ivey. After a rough night scoring in the last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ivey gave a needed spark in his 17 minutes of action. He led the bench unit in scoring with 15 points. Ivey created some highlight jumpers of his own while also being a reliable floor-spacing shooter hitting catch-and-shoot threes as well.

Ivey has dealt with a lot of adjusting in his role with the Pistons coming off the bench. Detroit has been very patient with easing him back into the flow after returning from his leg injury last season and his surgery after the preseason. Ivey talked about his Thursday night performance and impact after the game with the media.

“Yeah, just doing my job. Doing my role. It kind of just happens naturally when I’m on the court. Just playing to the best of my abilities every opportunity that I have. I thought tonight, I was able to hit shots that a couple nights ago I missed, and I made them tonight. So, that was great,” Ivey disclosed.

Six Pistons finished the night scoring in double figures. Guard Duncan Robinson led the team in scoring with 19 points. Center Jalen Duren made an impactful return with 16 points and 18 rebounds on the celebration night of his SLAM magazine cover. Forward Tobias Harris added 16 points of his own during his comeback night.