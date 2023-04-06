Perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers will make further adjustments in the 2023 offseason. Remember that they still have few openings on their squad. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Yet, there are several rookie prospects that may be considered “traps” for the Steelers. Here we’ll look at the rookie prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are well-positioned for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. They have seven picks available. These include original selections in the first, second, third, fourth, and seventh rounds. Additionally, they have an extra second-rounder and seventh-rounder acquired through trades. In 2022, the Steelers traded WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, which earned them an additional second-round pick. They also made deals with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. These impacted their Day 3 capital. In September 2021, they sent their fifth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for CB Ahkello Witherspoon. He will compete with Levi Wallace for a starting outside cornerback position in 2023 after a challenging 2022 season. In addition, just before the 2022 season, the Steelers acquired LB Malik Reed from the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Overall, the Steelers have positioned themselves well for the 2023 NFL Draft. Again, they have multiple early-round selections and additional picks acquired through trades. While they did lose some picks in trades, they also gained some valuable players in return. Despite not receiving any compensatory picks, the Steelers have the potential to make significant additions to their roster in the upcoming draft. That said, coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan shouldn’t be too trigger-happy as well. They still need to be prudent and see which players are worth the chance.

Let’s look at the players that the Steelers must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Anton Harrison

Anton Harrison was once a highly sought-after four-star recruit. He opted for Oklahoma instead of other top schools such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. He quickly earned playing time as a freshman in 2020 before becoming the team’s primary left tackle in 2021 and 2022. Harrison possesses the physical attributes that make him an attractive NFL offensive tackle prospect. These include a long and athletic frame with good arm length. He is also thick in his lower body and still has potential for growth. With his agility, Harrison keeps up with rushers and blocks effectively while also covering a wide range as a run blocker. He also displays quick and nimble footwork and can adapt to different situations. He maintains a good balance and plays within himself, rarely overextending or becoming top-heavy.

There are concerns with him, though. Harrison lacks the ability to overpower defenders at the point of attack. This can limit his effectiveness in drive-block situations. He could benefit from improving his functional strength and leveraging his weight better in order to become a more efficient blocker in both the passing and running games. His pass protection is also inconsistent. In fact, he has struggled to maintain the proper depth and width when framing blocks. This often leads to angles for opposing rushers to exploit. Finally, Harrison also has erratic hand technique. That surely needs improvement. If the Steelers have no other choice, maybe Harrison is okay in the second round and beyond. But for the first round? Pass for now.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones was a highly successful high school athlete. He excelled in both football and basketball and earned numerous D1 scholarship offers in both sports. Despite his basketball talent, Jones ultimately chose to pursue his future in football. He played two seasons as the starting right tackle for the Ohio State Buckeyes. While there, he stood out for his rare size and length.

Despite his impressive movement skills, Jones has some limitations in pass protection. This is due to tightness in his lower body and heavy feet. These can make it difficult for him to keep up with quick and explosive rushers. While he uses his length effectively to protect the edges, his feet tend to lag behind. He also lacks the reactive athleticism to adjust quickly. At times, he also struggles with redirecting his weight. This can allow rushers to gain an advantage. Jones also carries unnecessary weight in his upper body. He certainly needs to shed some pounds and achieve a more balanced frame. Additionally, Jones has limited experience outside of right tackle. This could limit his appeal in terms of versatility for certain schemes and positions. Just like Harrison, Jones should be okay in the second round or beyond but not in the first round.

1. O’Cyrus Torrence

O’Cyrus Torrence is a senior interior offensive lineman for the Florida Gators who moved to the program before the 2022 season from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Torrence was recognized as a talented player in the Sun Belt Conference. He even became part of the Second Team (2020) and First Team (2021) All-Sun-Belt squads.

However, there are a few areas where Torrence needs to improve. Although his aggressive style is usually an asset, it can sometimes negatively impact his performance. This is particularly in the run game. He occasionally becomes overeager and loses his balance. This can lead to ineffective blocking. Additionally, Torrence’s technique can falter as he lowers his head and allows defenders to evade him easily.

In pass protection, Torrence faces issues as well. He seems to lack the necessary quickness to react quickly to twists and stunts. Torrence also fails to consistently move his feet while engaged. He tends to rely on his upper-body strength and risk holding penalties. When defenders attack his edges, his limited lateral agility becomes evident. As such, he may give up pressures or commit penalties that will hurt his team. Some have him going in the first round, but if someone like Broderick Jones is still available, the Steelers should avoid Torrence.