Playing a position in the offensive line has to be the hardest thing to do for an NFL rookie. The combination of physicality and technical skills makes it hard for rookies to adjust to the pro level. With that in mind, the Pittsburgh Steelers are setting the floor for their rookie first-rounder Broderick Jones to be their franchise blind-side blocker. Here's Jones talking about the process in Pittsburgh right now, per Joe Rutter.

“Everyone is getting reps all around the board. I’m taking it day by day, rep by rep, trying to get better. I’m learning new stuff on a daily basis,” Steelers rookie Broderick Jones said. “There are a lot of things to be learned, and there is a lot of stuff I don’t know. There is a lot of stuff I have to figure out. At the end of the day, being around older guys, talking to them, taking it in and soaking in the knowledge will help me.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers have let their starting left tackle Dan Moore get snaps at the right tackle position, while giving Jones snaps at LT. The intent is clear: Pittsburgh wants to get Jones acclimated to playing the blindside position. The offensive line was their biggest weakness last season, and Moore struggled heavily at left tackle. The team is hoping that Jones will be able to protect sophomore QB Kenny Pickett better next year.

How good will the Steelers be this season? Of course, Baltimore and Cincinnati are the current front-runners of the AFC North. However, as any AFCN fan knows, nothing ever comes easy in this division. Pittsburgh will try their hardest to ruin the lives of Ravens and Bengals fans, as they've done many times before. For that to happen, though, they'll need their new offensive line with Jones to hold up against the ferocious defenses in the North.