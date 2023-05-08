The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move up for their No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because they had their hearts set on tackle Broderick Jones.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said the team wanted Jones after he impressed them in several meetings before the draft.

“You know, we just felt like he was a Steeler. He was just a very impressive young man and obviously he’s a good player and the future is bright for him. It was a no-brainer for us,” Khan said.

“When you’re a part of this organization, you just sort of know, when you’ve been here long enough,” Khan said. “When you’re around it, you just know that these guys are going to fit into our culture and they’re going to make us better and they’re Steelers.”

The Steelers moved up three spots in the first round to select Jones and tab him as their left tackle of the present and future. Jones was a major part of back-to-back national championship-winning teams with Georgia, starting every game for the Bulldogs in their undefeated 2022 season. He was selected to the All-SEC first team for his efforts.

Drafting an offensive lineman in the first round isn’t the flashiest of moves, but the Steelers fell in love with Broderick Jones and did what they had to do to get their guy. They expect him to play a premium position from the jump and help protect quarterback Kenny Pickett’s blindside for years. After Omar Khan and Co. saw that Jones had the means to be a Steeler, they made it a reality.