The Steelers' newest hero was showered with chants of adoration on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-11 on Saturday, setting off chants in favor of the Steelers' newest QB hero (for the time being).

Steelers receiver George Pickens followed up criticism with a wildly successful first half of Saturday's game en route to a big-time overall performance. Longtime Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on whether Mike Tomlin should continue coaching the Steelers.

As Saturday's game unfolded, fans began chanting a name that few that they would prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Rudolph Serenaded With Love By Fans

Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium rained down chants during the game as NFL cameras captured it all on film.

Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, besting fellow rising star Jake Browning by taking care of the football. Browning threw three interceptions on the day, although he did throw for slightly more yards.

George Pickens fantasy owners were perhaps the biggest winners on the day. The oft-maligned yet talented former Georgia Bulldogs receiver tallied 195 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches. Rudolph was known for throwing an excellent deep ball with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and he showed it off again on Saturday, much to the delight of fans watching at home and on TV.

Steelers' Final Two Showdowns Loom

Road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens will reveal an awful lot about how far the Steelers have come this season.

Pittsburgh is now 8-7 on the season with a playoff probability of 14% according to NFL.com.