After a tumultuous season, Ryan Clark thinks Mike Tomlin should leave the Steelers.

ESPN analyst and former player Ryan Clark was on the show “Get Up” where he talked about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his future with the football team. He said that the relationship between the Steelers and Tomlin should come to an end after a tumltous season in 2023 where the team has lost their last three games.

“Coach Tomlin should now move on from Pittsburgh,” Clark said on the television show. “And everyone should line up to hire him because the fricking man knows how to do it but he shouldn’t do it there anymore.”

Ryan Clark on Mike Tomlin and the Steelers: “And Coach Tomlin should now move on from Pittsburgh. And everyone should line up to hire him because the fricking man knows how to do it but he shouldn’t do it there anymore.”@GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/6P8qImotvh — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) December 22, 2023

A statement like this coming from Clark can be surprising as the former player was on the Steelers from 2006-2013 and saw the start of Tomlin's tenure with the team. Host Mike Greenberg paused Clark's comments to reassure to the audience that Clark having this opinion is important because his viewpoint is not just as a fan, but a friend as it was said that the two are “close.”

Clark believes Tomlin tried to adjust

However, Clark saying for Tomlin to move on is not from coaching the game of football, but from the Steelers organization. He compared it to the way head coach Andy Reid left the Philadelphia Eagles, but needed a fresh start elsewhere which is what he got with the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest is history.

While he believes part of the Steelers problem is the way the team is constructed, Clark acknowledged that Tomlin has not succeeded in trying to adjust. When he was asked “How much is it about him not getting it right or is it just the fit has run its course?” Clark was honest in his response.

“Some of it is his not getting it right, because the thing that has to happen is in order to remain the coach as long as he is and remain successful is you have to adjust and I believe he has tried to adjust,” Clark said. “I believe a part of his adjustment was always ‘I'm allowing you to be you' and giving you that space, in return, return effort, professionalism, you will are about me and what we do with this team. He's not getting that from these guys.”

Tomlin getting taken advantage of?

Clark would then talk about how Tomlin was at first when he got hired as he focused on “killing them” in practice and focus on physicality. Then after a disappointing season, Tomlin changed his tune and the team became successful. However, while Tomlin was rewarded with the effort that Clark mentioned, this current team is not doing that, in fact, the former player says they are “taking advantage of him.”

Hard words from Clark as it will be interesting to see what the the future holds not only for the Steelers organization, but Tomlin and if he stays with Pittsburgh or he parts ways and becomes a head coach for another team. There is one thing for certain, if Tomlin were to move on, there will be a long line of potential teams that would foam at the mouth to have him at the helm.

The Steelers are currently 7-7 on the season as they have scientifically have a shot to squeak into the playoffs, even though the cards are stacked against them. Their next game is against their AFC North rival in the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday.