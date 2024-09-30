After starting the NFL season at 3-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their first game yesterday in falling to the Indianapolis Colts 24-27. It was a hard-fought battle with a comeback effort in the final quarter, but the Steelers came up just short of tying the game or taking the lead. Star receiver George Pickens posted another great performance, but it was his LeBron James-inspired footwear that had heads turning all game.

George Pickens has made a reputation as one of the most talented pass catchers in the NFL with his dramatic catches and seemingly impossible way he's able to control his body and find the ball in the air. He's also become known for his swag on the field and prior to their road matchup on Sunday, Pickens paid homage to another athlete who's been at the top of his game for over 20 years.

Wearing yet another pair of custom cleats, Pickens decided to honor LeBron James by drawing inspiration from the Nike LeBron 10 “Pure Platinum” released in 2013. The shoes, which have never been re-released, are fetching upwards of $500 on the resale market.

George Pickens' Nike LeBron 10 cleats

The cleats were created by @Dakota_Wiley_22 of Kota Kustoms who supplies Pickens with his custom creations and has serviced other NFL stars like Packers' Jordan Love and 49ers' Deebo Samuel. The cleats feature a gradient purple/blue pattern with an orange-outlined Nike Swoosh, exactly mimicking the classic LeBron 10 colorway. While Pickens switched to another pair for the game, these were certainly a topic of discussion during pre-game warmups.

The third-year receiver out of Georgia had a stellar performance with seven receptions on 11 targets, totaling for 113 yards. However, he has yet to find the end zone this season and will be hungry to do so as the Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys for their next contest. Expect Pickens to continue showcasing some unique custom footwear throughout the entire season.

