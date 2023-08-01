Joey Porter Jr. may very well follow in his father's footsteps as a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. During Tuesday's training camp practice, though, budding star wideout George Pickens provided the rookie cornerback with a classic “welcome to the NFL” moment.

Matched up in one-on-one pass-catching drills, Pickens and Porter ran for stride-for-stride in a physical downfield battle until the 6'3 receiver went airborne, doing his best impression of Randy Moss while hauling in a highlight-reel one-handed grab.

While Porter's palpable frustration is understandable, he can take solace from knowing Pickens won't be his opponent for long. Once training camp is finished in a few weeks, it's defensive backs from all 29 other teams who the second-year standout seems poised to embarrass.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers took Pickens with the No. 52 overall selection of last year's NFL draft, a calculated gamble after he caught just five passes in his final year at Georgia, beset by injury. Their bet paid off quickly, as Pickens established himself as one of the league's most talented young receivers during a rookie campaign that saw him finish with 52 catches for 804 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

Expectations have soared for Pickens entering his sophomore season in Pittsburgh, and he's not afraid of pushing them even higher.

“The stuff that I do, bro, I feel like I’m the best [wide receiver] in the whole world,” the 22-year-old recently told Kevin Clark of The Ringer.

The more he does what he did to Porter on Tuesday, the less outlandish Pickens' boast will seem.