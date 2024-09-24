The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without edge rusher Alex Highsmith for several weeks due to a groin injury. Trying to improve on their 3-0 record as the injuries pile up won’t be easy, though Highsmith should have a good chance at making a return before the regular season concludes.

The good news is that, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Highsmith's injury is “not considered major” and he won’t need to undergo surgery. The Steelers have their bye week in Week 9, giving Highsmith a chance to return midseason with a bigger runway.

Through the first three games of the season, Highsmith tallied 11 combined tackles, one sack and one pass defended. He ranks seventh on the team in defensive snaps.

Steelers to be without Alex Highsmith for weeks

T.J. Watt leads the way for the Steelers defense and will be relied on even more with Highsmith out, along with Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon started the season on the injured reserve but will be eligible to play after Week 4. He and Nick Herbig, a fourth-round pick from the 2023 draft who has. 2.0 sacks this season and 3.0 last season, will be relied on more.

Highsmith missed time with a groin injury during training camp. Per ESPN, he's going to take a look at his offseason work to dodge further issues.

“Ultimately I got to look at what I'm doing when it comes to training over the summer and stuff like that,” Highsmith said, via ESPN. “I work hard and everything I do, I just got to, have to change some things.”

Justin Fields leading the way on the offense is a feel-good story but the Steelers' defense is the reason why they’re undefeated so far. With matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys on deck, Pittsburgh must figure out different ways to get pressure on the quarterback.