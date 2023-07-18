The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that Kenny Pickett solidifies himself as a franchise quarterback in his second season, and wide receiver Allen Robinson believes that Pickett and the offense will be productive in the 2023 season.

“When you kind of look at some of the weapons we have, I think that we're in a position to be a well-rounded offensive group, with a lot of young talent that isn't so young anymore,” Allen Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “Also some vets. That's really when you see some offenses start to take that next step.

Robinson listed the younger Steelers players who he believes will mesh well with the veterans.

“You have a Kenny Pickett coming into year two,” Robinson said, according to Kownack. “You have a George Pickens coming into year two. You have Pat (Freiermuth) at the tight end spot going into year three. You have a Najee Harris. You bring myself in. We have a lot of guys across the board who can make plays. Especially on third down, when you look at red zone, when you look at creating explosive plays. You have guys to be able to bring some of that to the table at each and every situation.”

Robinson was brought over from the Los Angeles Rams. It has been two seasons of disappointing play for him, after many seasons of being one of the better wide receivers in the game. His veteran presence should help Pickett and young players like George Pickens, Najee Harris and others.