The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best traditions of winning in the National Football League, and former Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett is hoping to continue it in 2023.

For Pickett to lead the Steelers to an AFC North title, his connection with receiver George Pickens looms large. Pickett and Pickens are listed as the starting QB and WR1, respectively, on the latest Steelers depth chart. Pickett recently admitted his hardest hit was by Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets.

Pickens, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound second round pick out of Georgia in 2022, has a championship pedigree from his time in college with the Bulldogs. He has displayed incredible hands and the ability to snatch the ball away from defensive backs at the last possible moment.

Pickett has also had his moments as a promising young quarterback with toughness, moxie and a knack for making the big play. The Steelers sophomore has high expectations for his projected top receiver in 2023 according to an interview on the ‘Green Light with Chris Long' show.

“George could be a top guy in the league, no doubt,” Pickett said. “There’s probably three catches in practice that stick out to me that are better than the one that he had that everyone saw in the season.

“His natural ability — his floor is so high, I guess just based off of the natural ability. Now we put together a nice route package for him. He continues to work on his game and we work on our continuity together. I’m really excited to play with him going into Year Two.”

The Steelers' Pickens had a solid but underwhelming 52 catches for 801 yards in his rookie season, leading to a call-out from coach Frisman Jackson.