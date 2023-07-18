Running backs all over the NFL seem to not be appreciating the moves made by their front offices. A lot of them came to the defense of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Both hope to get more out of their contracts. The latest individuals who came to the aid of both stars were Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry.

Saquon Barkley still does not have a long-term contract before the NFL training camps. This comes after he was not given an offer sheet for a long-term deal. There is also a huge expectation that he is not going to show up at their training camps. Steelers' Najee Harris weighed in on the issue by expressing his feelings through a Twitter post.

“I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run through walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke,” he wrote.

I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run trough walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke. https://t.co/rWJkGIEgmW — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) July 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His tweet was in response to the call made by Titans star Derrick Henry who expressed the same sentiments.

“At this point, just take the RB position out of the game then. The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization just seem like it doesn’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve,” the running back for Tennessee wrote.

A lot of teams seem to have low-balled their running backs. Will this be enough pressure to give them a better deal?