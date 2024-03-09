The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make some changes to improve next season and that means some players are going to have to be let go. On Friday, the franchise decided to release Allen Robinson from the roster ahead of free agency.
Robinson is now a free agent, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Considering the multiple talented wide receivers on the roster it makes sense for the Steelers to part ways with the veteran wide receiver.
“The Steelers have released veteran WR Allen Robinson.”
With the Steelers needing help in other areas, the franchise officially saves $10 million after releasing Allen Robinson ahead of free agency, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh now has some extra cap space to improve the roster.
“Releasing Allen Robinson saves the Steelers $10 million against their cap.”
Considering there are questions regarding the quarterback and offensive line, it would make sense for the Steelers to use that extra $10 million on one of those two positions. They are seemingly in the mix for Russell Wilson right now. And rumors suggest they could be interested in trading for Justin Fields, despite his trade market is reportedly cooling down.
As for Allen Robinson, he now has an opportunity to sign with any team interested in having him. He could serve as a mentor for a young wide receiver group. Or, if he finds the right landing spot, Robinson could be a consistent pass option for a playoff contender in need of experience.
We'll see how it plays out though. Between free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, Allen Robinson is going to have a ton of competition for a roster spot in the league. Free agency begins on March 28. So, make sure to tune in and see where the former Steelers wide receiver signs.