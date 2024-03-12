Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a stellar career with the team. He eventually departed for the Tampa Buccaneers, but he has inserted himself back into the conversation. Brown made an amusing Bill Burr comment on new Pittsburgh punter Cameron Johnston.
Antonio Brown recognizes Bill Burr resemblance in new Steelers punter
News broke that Cameron Johnston had signed a new deal with Pittsburgh after his three-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnston bears a striking resemblance to comedian Bill Burr. Of course, Antonio Brown could not resist pointing this out and made a funny comment on X:
https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1767291499975180596?s=20
Brown's days in the NFL may be over, but the former Steelers-turned-Buccaneers receiver is still entertaining fans with jokes. On a more serious note, Cameron Johnston has the potential to bolster the Steelers' punting unit.
In 2023-24, Johnston kicked 66 punts and averaged 47.7 yards per kick. In addition, his longest punt was 77 yards and he kicked 30 punts inside of the 20-yard line, which ranked sixth and seventh in the NFL, respectively.
Johnston will be a fine addition alongside third-year punter Pressley Harvin. Harvin's 78 punts in 23-24 ranked seventh in the league. It is great to see Pittsburgh enhancing the special teams unit as the squad reloads from its subpar postseason run.
After going 10-7, the Steelers barely squeezed into the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills stopped Pittsburgh's advances with a 31-17 victory. Nevertheless, the Steelers have what it takes to improve in 2024-25.
As the NFL free agency period heats up, it will be interesting to see the other depth-bolstering moves Pittsburgh makes.