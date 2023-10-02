Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has implored head coach Mike Tomlin to end his 18-year tenure. Brown said Tomlin should step down before the team tarnishes his legacy, per the former's official Twitter account .

Antonio Brown tweeted his sentiments following the Steelers' brutal 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4. The initials he referred to in his tweet were his and those of Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark, Ike Taylor, and Larry Foote.

Coach T get out of their before they ruin your legacy you saw what they did to AB TP RC IT LF you know how the story END pic.twitter.com/XSUIHsLl3M — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2023

It has been an up-and-down season for the Steelers. Mike Tomlin suffered one of his worst losses as Pittsburgh's head coach in a 30-7 drubbing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

The Steelers seemed rejuvenated in the next two weeks. Their defense took center stage in a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. That was the same game TJ Watt became the Steelers' all-time sacks leader. He also scored the decisive defensive touchdown in regulation.

Pittsburgh then held on to a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. At that point, it seemed the Steelers were ready to take over the AFC North division.

For some reason, Mike Tomlin's Steelers never showed their true potential in the horrifying loss to the Texans. Houston quarterback CJ Stroud toyed with the Steelers. He threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns as the Texans won their second straight game.

Just when you thought the Steelers' defense was peaking, they couldn't get a hand on Stroud on Sunday. Pittsburgh failed to record a sack against Stroud. Interestingly enough, he also hasn't throw a single interception through four games. He's showing everybody why he was the second overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike Tomlin has guided the Steelers to seven division titles and one Super Bowl title since 2006. Despite Pittsburgh's up-and-down season, Tomlin will right the ship soon.