Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown just can't stop making headlines for negative reasons. He recently appeared in the news after he was booted from the National Arena League by the Albany Empire. Antonio Brown then proceeded to rip the owner in some viral comments that definitely didn't help his case. Now, he is being hit with a $28,000 lawsuit for not paying for services, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

‘Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is facing another lawsuit for allegedly not paying for services rendered. A Wisconsin company filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, last month, seeking nearly $28,000 that Brown did not pay after verbally agreeing to have Avanti Solutions do work for Brown's appearance at the “Rolling Loud” hip-hop concert in Los Angeles in March.'

Per the report by Auman, the company did everything that was expected but was never paid by Brown, and the lawsuit stated that they “later found out that Brown had no intentions of submitting payment for the outstanding balances, since he has done that to other vendors in the past.”

This isn't the first time there has been a lawsuit involving Brown, either. He faced one with a truck driver, and he also filed one involving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there just always seem to be legal issues circulating around him.

The video hearing will take place in August and the projected date for the trial is sometime in December, and we can fully expect Brown to respond to this lawsuit as he normally does.