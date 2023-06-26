Antonio Brown continues to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons ever since his NFL career ended. He is now saying that he struck a deal with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to secure his release, implying that he willingly gave up the $30 million he was supposedly guaranteed, reports NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

“Mark Davis stood up on a limb for me. As a honorable man, I told him, ‘Like, yo, I don’t want to be a Raider.’ Save him his money. . . . I handle business respectably.”

Later in the appearance, Brown doubled down on his sentiments that he was doing the Raiders and Mark Davis a favor.

“So I got to the Raiders, and I’m like, ‘Yo, Mark, I love everything about it here. I love money, but it’s not championship culture, it’s not the environment I want to be in. I love you, I appreciate the $30 million, but I already got 30. Not to be arrogant, but I got it. I don’t need to hustle you.'”

Although Antonio Brown tries to make himself sound like an honorable man here, the facts tell a different story. First, the Raiders had already voided any guarantees in Brown's contract after misbehavior during training camp. Second, the Raiders had already waived his right to termination pay as well. Lastly, Brown actually did file a grievance for the $30 million after he was cut by the Raiders.

This means that despite what Antonio Brown is saying, in reality he tried to get that $30 million even after the Raiders cut him. So, the fact is Antonio Brown not only lied about being okay with not getting his $3o million, but he explicitly tried to get that money back from the Raiders after being released. Once again, Antonio Brown is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.