Antonio Brown is continuing to cause chaos with the Albany Empire. After his team was kicked out of the National Arena League, Antonio Brown took to Twitter to call out an Empire player for ‘snitching' on him.

Arena Players 🐀 s Snitching On Da Owner pic.twitter.com/9mwZtEdiH4 — AB (@AB84) June 16, 2023

Antonio Brown has had quite the career off of the NFL gridiron ever since he was essentially blackballed from the league. Of course this was mostly his fault, as erratic behavior and repeated offenses of such caused NFL teams to deem his elite services essentially not worth it. He was close to the gridiron again by owning the Albany Empire, but their recent ejection from the National Arena League has once again moved him away from the football field.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

AB calls out a player for essentially exposing him for spending time with a woman that apparently has a significant other. Coming from Antonio Brown, it is hard to believe whether this is real or not.

Anything to do with AB has to be taken with a grain of salt; he has proven he is not a trusted source and he is willing to behave erratically regardless of consequence. For example, he was rumored to not be paying his Albany Empire players before they were kicked out of the league. There is no doubt that could have contributed to the Empire being booted.

It will only be a matter of time before Antonio Brown makes headlines again. Despite not being the elite football player he once was, he still finds ways to get his name going viral on social media.