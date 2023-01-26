If the NFL wants to have conference championship games on neutral sites going forward, count Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II as someone who opposes that idea.

On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, the NFL canceled the game, and had to think of ways to move forward. One of those plans was to have a neutral site AFC Championship Game if the Bills met the Kansas City Chiefs, which would have been in Atlanta if the matchup materialized.

On Thursday, Art Rooney II said he’s not a fan of this proposal.

“I hate the idea,” Rooney said, via audio from 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t like that at all. My sense is that if you put that up for a vote it wouldn’t pass today, but who knows.”

It’s no secret the NFL is all about making as much money as they can, as most businesses are. With that said, if the league decides to take home-field advantage for conference championship games out of the equation, it would seem gross considering this wasn’t in the plans until after Hamlin’s incident.

Before the Bengals beat the Bills in the league’s divisional round last Sunday, the NFL wasted no time announcing how many tickets were sold in Atlanta for the potential game, which lets us know this is something the league is seriously looking into.

If neutral site championship games are in our future, one could ask what’s the purpose of having first-round byes, or competing for home-field advantage, if there wouldn’t be an advantage to begin with.

Here’s hoping the NFL scraps this idea, and Rooney II wouldn’t mind seeing the same.