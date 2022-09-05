While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real chance of getting the Steelers’ offense on the same page once he gets what seems to be an inevitable chance of becoming a regular starter for Pittsburgh, and that’s because of his age.

In the first-ever episode of this podcast Footbahlin ,Roethlisberger reveals what he believes is a big advantage that Pickett has.

“I think I had a really veteran group. Kenny is like, that group in there, he might even be older than some of the like of second year guys. It is a younger group on offense, so it’s not the kind of pressure. He’s got a chance to really take that group kind of by the collar and be like, ‘I’m the leader of this group.”

Kenny Pickett is an old. At 24 years old, Pickett is as old as the likes of running backs Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., and wide receiver Chase Claypool. He’s also older by a year than second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, so that’s a pretty good assessment by Ben Roethlisberger, who was the Steelers’ franchise quarterback from 2004 up to 2021. Pickett maxed out his eligibility in college, spending five years with the Pittsburgh Panthers where he became one of the school’s all-time players.

Expect Ben Roethlisberger to closely follow the trajectory of Pickett’s career, especially now that he has all the time in the world to just watch football.

The Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.