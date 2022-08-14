Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks

Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky all scoring at least one touchdown in the win. Pickett himself had quite the game, as the rookie delivered the game-winner for Pittsburgh with an epic pass to Tyler Vaughn for the touchdown drive.

Pickett completed 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while Rudolph went nine of 15 for 93 yards and one touchdown. Rudolph, for his part, had four completions on seven passes for 63 yards and one TD.

Kenny Pickett puts the Steelers on top after a frantic minute of game time! 🎯pic.twitter.com/PQdKD4cRBp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 14, 2022

After the incredible performance from the three quarterbacks, Ben Roethlisberger took to Twitter to give credit to them. Big Ben shared that Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph were all fun to watch and noted that they are “looking good.”

Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3 QBs looking good! Well done guys, fun to watch! — Ben. #HereWeGo — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) August 14, 2022

It remains to be seen who will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2022 season, but it is certainly a tight race. While many expect Trubisky to be QB no. 1 for Pittsburgh, Rudolph and Pickett are certainly making a strong case as well.

Roethlisberger served as the Steelers’ QB1 for 17 years, so this is new territory for them to say the least. But hey, it is certainly a nice problem to have since that means the team has quality quarterbacks that are all capable of starting and delivering results for the team.