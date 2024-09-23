NFL analyst Bill Belichick delivered a hot take while dissecting the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation following the Steelers’ 20-10 Week 3 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. After Belichick agreed to a new job in sports media earlier this month, his recent take following Pittsburgh’s 3-0 start to the regular season raises eyebrows. Belichick believes the Steelers have one of the best quarterback situations in the NFL, per ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

“Well, everybody is worried about Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation. They might have the best one in the league,” Belichick said. “You have an experienced guy coming behind Fields if you need him. They’re playing well as a team, but again, [there’s] a long way to go.”

Belichick credits Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for Pittsburgh’s dynamic quarterbacks and offensive productivity.

“Look, I think Arthur Smith is one of the best offensive coaches in the league. He’s done a really good job with coach Tomlin of playing to the strength of that team, and that’s why they’re winning,” Belichick added. “They’re doing a nice job of the way they’re using Fields. Again, they don’t put the defense in many bad positions, they haven’t turned the ball over, competitive in the running game, took advantage of the scoring opportunities and playing good complimentary football. So, that’s been great for them.”

Steelers starting quarterback Justin Fields finished 25 of 32 for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while the defense held the Chargers to one touchdown and one field goal in the first half before going scoreless after halftime. Fields and the Steelers tacked on 10 points in the final frame.

Under Mike Tomlin, OC Arthur Smith is adapting to the Steelers

After three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons fired Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith after the 2023 NFL season. The former head coach was relieved of his duties before reprising his role as an offensive coordinator, a job he had with the Tennesse Titans in 2019-20, but this time under longtime Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

While Smith is still the butt of Falcons fans’ jokes for his conservative playcalling style, he’s found success with the Steelers, who are now the only NFL team besides the returning champion Kansas City Chiefs that’s a perfect 3-0 through Week 3. As Bill Belichick points out, Smith and the Steelers found the ideal fit with Fields as his quarterback and running back Najee Harris, who ran for 70 yards in Sunday’s win, and wide receiver Calvin Austin, who finished with 95 receiving yards and one touchdown, has solid complementary pieces.