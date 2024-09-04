Bill Belichick is no longer coaching in the NFL with the New England Patriots, but that doesn't mean that he won't be around the game of football for the upcoming season. The legendary head coach has taken on several different gigs in the world of sports media, most notably joining The Pat McAfee Show for a weekly appearance during the 2024 NFL campaign, and appearing on the ManningCast for the first half of the Monday Night Football Games that they will be broadcasting.

It's safe to say that Belichick already has a lot on his plate, but he isn't stopping there. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Belichick would be taking on another job in sports media, as he is joining The 33rd Team as a strategic advisor, with his old defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and another former head coach in Adam Gase also joining the company.

Bill Belichick set to be busy during 2024 NFL campaign

Belichick has several different endeavors on his plate beyond these aforementioned gigs, so it looks like he's adapting to life without coaching pretty well. Media companies have been fighting to get Belichick to work with them in some capacity, with The 33rd Team being the latest company to get graced by Belichick's presence for the new season.

Of course, there's always a chance that Belichick could return to coaching for the 2025 campaign, but there's no guarantee that will happen, and considering all of his different media jobs, it's fair to wonder if he even wants to return to the sidelines. That's a question that can be dealt with in the future, though, because for the time being, Belichick has so much work on his plate that he won't have much time to think about anything beyond his various sports media roles.