Bill Belichick shares strong words on a key Mitchell Trubisky weapon ahead of Steelers-Patriots Week 2 clash

Last season, multiple rookies on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster orchestrated formidable seasons, including tight end Pat Freiermuth.

After a couple of years of uncertainty at the position, Freiermuth took hold of the starting tight end job for the Steelers and did not look back; he ranked third on the team in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (497) in the 2021 season.

The former Penn State standout opened up his 2022 campaign on a promising note. From pass-blocking to the team-high 75 receiving yards recorded, he was all over the place for Pittsburgh in its thrilling road win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Freiermuth is now set to feature in his first career game against the New England Patriots this week. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been watching some film on Freiermuth as of late, and overall, he sees a tight end with vast potential as a pass-catcher and a run-blocker.

“Yeah, good player,” Belichick said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Athletic kid. Big target. Catches the ball well. Competitive blocker. He’s got good size, can cover some people on the end of the line of scrimmage. He’s done a good job for them. Had a couple of big plays last week. So he’s part of their good skill package. Good skill group. He’s one of them. They definitely see some plays that are kind of, his kind of plays. Where he’s kind of the only receiver or by far the primary receiver.

“He’s come through for them, so I’m sure they’ll continue to give him those opportunities.”

Overall, the Steelers head into this matchup with an eye on picking up a victory over the Patriots for the first time in four years.