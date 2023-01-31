Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward earned a spot in the Pro Bowl games, ProFootballTalk writer Myles Simmons wrote in a Tuesday article. He will take the place of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who will head to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

The 12-year Steelers tackle will earn his sixth-straight Pro Bowl selection. He earned 39 solo tackles, one forced fumble and 10.5 sacks in 17 games played for the Steelers this season. He played in 75% of the team’s defensive snaps and 27% of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps, including in 85% of defensive snaps in the last five games of the regular season.

Cam Heyward spoke out about being given the 42nd spot in the NFL top 100 rankings before the start of the season.

“Screw the ranking, among other things,” Heyward said on the Not Just Football podcast. “I’m tired of talking about lists, and how I feel disrespected by all the different media. I’m just ready to focus on the football at hand, and what I can control.”

Once called the “most unstoppable man in football” by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Chris Jones had a dominant performance against the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line during the AFC Championship game. The 6-foot-6-inch defensive end earned five quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks against the Bengals.

“(Jones)’s so good. He makes it so hard on you,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. “He’s so big, strong and physical. He really understands what you’re trying to do to him up front. You have to give them credit, they had a really good rush plan. They let their big-time pass rushers go to work.”

Jones earned 30 solo tackles, 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season. The seventh-year Chiefs lineman earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection after making an All-Pro team despite missing the bowl in 2018.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will kick off in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.