Maybe there’s a Tennessee Titans battle for the quarterback position, or maybe it’s just talk. Because Cam Ward is the guy this year. And that’s why Ward is the Titans’ player under the most pressure entering the 2025 season.

Wait, you might say. He’s just a rookie. But remember, this is the NFL. Careers often don’t last all that long, even for quarterbacks. And if a quarterback has a bad season right out of the gates, recovery can be difficult. Just ask Ward’s backup, Will Levis. He was a second-round pick in 2023. And after two middling seasons, he’s already pretty much an afterthought in the Titans’ plans.

There are several reasons why Ward is under pressure.

Titans QB Cam Ward must produce quickly

First, Titans fans are getting a little antsy. The team won back-to-back double-digit games in 2020 and 2021. But they won seven in 2022, six in 2023, and only three in 2024. That’s the wrong direction.

And Ward comes in as the No. 1 overall pick. He won’t get a chance to develop slowly. Need proof? Just look at last season. Bears QB Caleb Williams threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But the Bears posted a record of 5-12, and some people are already writing off Williams.

That could happen to Ward, too.

However, one good thing is Ward has his teammates standing up for him already, according to Good Morning Football via cbssports.com.

“First off, I think that our team — the Tennessee Titans — never get the respect and attention we need,” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. “I’ve never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect. And, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves.”

The Titans are hopeful Ward can bring security to the position and give the team a hope for a strong future.

“I think that's a chip on his shoulder,” Simmons said. “You could tell by the way he goes about his business — his swagger, his demeanor — this gonna be one of the ones that I'm excited to see. I'm excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him.”

Practice results good for QB Cam Ward

Ward showed something in practice, according to nfl.com.

“It was after a play, we stopped him, and I think I ended up getting a sack,” Simmons recalled. “All of the sudden, we're talking smack and Cally (head coach Brian Callahan) is giving him the dang play and I'm still talking smack to him, I'm jawing because that's my game. I want to talk smack, I want to get in your head.

“It didn't faze him. He's still talking smack while Cally's getting the play to him. He's giving the play to the offense, still talking smack to me. The next play after the smack talk, he threw an 80-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. So, that right there showed me we got us one. He's legit.”

Ward is already gaining the confidence of his offensive lineman, too, according to espn.com.

“I think he's a great player and a great pick for the team,” tackle J.C. Latham said. “He has an immense amount of talent, shows up every day ready to work with the right attitude to hold himself accountable, and holds himself to a standard that a lot of people can learn from.”

And left tackle Dan Moore Jr. said he feels the swagger of Ward.

“Whenever he's talking, he has a sense of confidence that guys can feel,” Moore said. “And I sense that we'll be able to feed off of energy from him. One of the hardest things for a quarterback is just getting a grasp of the huddle. And fluidly say the play and remember the play to get command of the huddle as well. I feel like [Ward] has that.”

Brian Callahan says Cam Ward is putting in effort

Head coach Brian Callahan said Ward is working hard to make an impact this season.

“I think he's done a good job so far,” Callahan said. “Cam understands how to interact with them. He's played enough quarterback to understand how important those guys are and what those relationships mean.”

As for Ward’s viewpoint, he said he’s learning as he goes. He said he’s leaning on the things he knows how to do already.

“I would say just the biggest thing I do is just talk to them,” Ward said. “Whether it's in the locker room or when we get a chance to meet up outside the facility. Not everything got to be about football. But when we walk into the building, we know it's all business.”

Ward will get his first chance to show what he's got when the Titans open their season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.