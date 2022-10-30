Cam Heyward’s message to Steelers’ locker room after blowout loss to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday after getting throttled by the Eagles on the road. Vibes were certainly low in the Steelers’ locker room after losing their sixth game out of their last seven contests. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward is hoping to help turn things around and informed reporters that he planned to get a message across to his teammates after the loss. Via Brooke Pryor, Heyward said he plans to encourage his teammates not to run from their mistakes.

“Don’t hide from it. Expose the wounds. That’s the only way you get better,” said Heyward.

Hopefully, those words can light a fire under a Steelers team that is in desperate need of a spark. After a 1-0 start, the Steelers have slipped to 2-6, and things only figure to get worse with matchups against the Saints, Bengals, and Colts looming.

The 35-13 loss against the Eagles was disappointing, but not entirely unexpected. Pittsburgh has now been outscored 160-97 during its last six games, averaging just 16.1 points and surrendering 26.7 points during that span. The switch to name Kenny Pickett the starting quarterback did little to inspire a turnaround for the team, and their struggles have persisted even with the rookie first-round pick under center.

Cam Heyward, admittedly, is not having his best season, but he logged a sack on Sunday and continues to be a team leader off the field. In 2022, the 33-year-old has 29 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five QB hits, and four tackles for loss across seven games.

He’ll hope to flex some of his leadership muscle and help guide some type of resurgence for the Steelers in order to keep the locker room energy up amid this brutal stretch.