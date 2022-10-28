3 reasons Steelers must be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

As we fast approach the NFL trade deadline on November 1st, every franchise in the league is evaluating where they stand. Some will push their chips in and make a splash acquisition, while others will look to move assets away and throw in the towel. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise in transition that ought to consider being sellers. With a record of 2-5, firmly in last place in the AFC North division, there are few tangible items from the team’s performance this year that would inspire much optimism.

Here are the three biggest reasons the Steelers must be sellers at the deadline.

3. The Steelers have been pretty dreadful across the board in 2022

According to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers’ offense ranks sixth-worst in total yards (2090), tied for second-worst in the percentage of drives resulting in a score (26.9%), and the defense is third-worst in total yards allowed (2760) in 2022. Moreover, the offensive line has been atrocious to date, making a nightmare circumstance for running back Najee Harris, ranking eighth-worst in adjusted line yards (4.20) per Football Outsiders. Unfortunately, the offseason additions of guard James Daniels and center Mason Cole have not made the difference the team had hoped, as the Steelers still trot out one of the worst offensive lines in football every week.

The Mike Tomlin-led squad understood the obstacles they would face this season following the offseason retirements of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and long-time defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Still, so far, they have not stepped up to the challenge. An injury to reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt in Week 1 certainly has not helped matters, but those factors are no excuse for the poor team performances this season.

Even when Watt returns to game action, potentially as soon as Week 10 vs. New Orleans, it is unlikely he alone can change the fortunes of the franchise’s lost season. So at some point, the front office has to call a spade a spade.

2. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has been drawing a lot of interest already

On Thursday, Jordan Schultz of theScore reported that multiple teams have reached out to the Steelers about wide receiver Chase Claypool. This isn’t the first instance of Claypool trade rumors swirling, either. The Green Bay Packers have been linked to the third-year wideout as a potential suitor dating back to last week, although nothing seems imminent. Frankly, nothing seems imminent about Claypool being traded at all.

As Schultz notes, one NFL general manager told him that “[The Steelers] are not going to trade him just for the sake of it. He’s a talented guy. They’d have to get back something pretty sweet.”

Even with that in mind, a trade involving Claypool would not be difficult to justify. The former Notre Dame product experienced a disappointing sophomore campaign in 2021. Between drafting rookie George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and a contract extension the Steelers gave to Diontae Johnson, it can be argued Claypool is no longer a cornerstone of the team’s future. Moreover, Pickens has been tremendous as of late. Since quarterback Kenny Pickett took over in Week 4, Pickens ranks tenth in receptions (21) and 13th in receiving yards (273) among wide receivers in the NFL, per Stathead.

If the Steelers can trade Claypool for a package of draft picks similar to what the New York Giants got from the Kansas City Chiefs for wideout Kadarius Toney, or perhaps even more, they should highly consider pulling the trigger.

1. The Steelers have plenty to look forward to in the 2023 NFL offseason and beyond

According to Spotrac, the Steelers are projected to have about $20.9 million in salary cap space in 2023, the 12th-most of any franchise. The retired Stephon Tuitt weighs on the books to the tune of a $4,755,000 dead cap hit, but generally speaking, this is a reasonably good position to be in. With linebacker Devin Bush and third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph set to become free agents, the Steelers will have considerable money to spend in free agency. The Steelers would also benefit from stacking additional draft capital on top of their improving financial situation.

The fact of the matter is that recent draft selections of offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr., Kendrick Green, Kevin Dotson, and Chukwuma Okorafor have not paid off. Therefore, whether the team chooses to explore the renovation of the line through spending financial resources in free agency or by way of the NFL Draft, it would behoove them to have as many different opportunities to address that pillar of woe on their roster as possible.

All in all, the 2022 season has been disappointing. While head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of 15 consecutive seasons without a losing record potentially ends this year, an honest assessment of the franchise’s state shows that not all hope is lost. Given how pleased the coaching staff is by the early development of their rookie signal-caller Pickett and the multiple avenues they have to continue to build a competitive team around him, the Steelers would best be served to accept where they are in their retooling process.

Circumstances could be worse in the grand scheme of things. After all, the Steelers have not had a sub-.500 record since 2003.