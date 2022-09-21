Damontae Kazee hit with 3-game suspension

One of the members of The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has just received an unfortunate punishment from the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been handed by the NFL a total of three games suspension for violation of the league’s policy on substance abuse.

#Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Damontae Kazee is on the injured reserve list so his status for Week 3’s game against the Cleveland Browns on the road this Thursday remains unchanged. However, because of the suspension, Kazee’s original timetable return of Week 4 is now going to be moved to at least Week 5 when the Steelers pay the Buffalo Bills a visit. The Steelers would need all hands they can on deck to contain Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills’ offense, so perhaps Damontae Kazee will finally be able to make his debut this season in that contest.

Kazee entered the NFL in 2016 as a fifth-round pick (149th overall) by the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a four-year deal with the Falcons worth $2.68 million shortly thereafter and stayed with the team until 2021 when he left Atlanta and inked a one-year deal worth $1.12 million with the Dallas Cowboys. He joined the Steelers in May 2022 on a one-year $1.18 million deal. Damontae Kazee suffered a wrist injury in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions at home late last August — a 19-9 victory — which forced Pittsburgh to put him on the injured reserve.

So far in his career, Damontae Kazee has 12 interceptions and 251 combined tackles in 69 appearances.