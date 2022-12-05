By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is no quit in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their hopes to make the 2022 NFL playoffs might be dim, but they’re mathematically still in contention to join the postseason fray. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the goal is to win all the games remaining on his team’s schedule in the regular season (h/t Matt Marczi of Steelers Depot).

“It’s good. We’re still trying to win out the rest of the season, hopefully, get a chance to get in the playoffs,” wide receiver Diontae Johnson told reporters after the game, via transcript. “We just focus on one game at a time and we’re not giving up yet. Just getting these two wins is giving us more confidence.”

The Steelers got a shot in the arm from their 19-16 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. With that victory, the Steelers have managed to improve to 5-7, while also pulling off their first set of consecutive wins of the 2022 campaign. Prior to the meeting with the Falcons, the Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts, also in enemy territory, back in Week 12.

Pittsburgh has won three of its last four games and will come back home for Week 14‘s date against the Baltimore Ravens this coming Sunday. The stars are seemingly suddenly lining up in favor of the Steelers, as they will not only play at home next but could also potentially fave a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

Johnson, who hasn’t been performing to the level many expected him to before the season, is putting the Steelers over individual numbers, and that mentality is starting to make a positive influence on his team.