The Pittsburgh Steelers pivoted away from Kevin Colbert back in 2022. Now the former general manager has found a new opportunity at the collegiate level.

Colbert is off to Colorado State in a consultant role, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel on Thursday. The Rams will be getting a past front office executive who spent 2016 to 2022 as vice president and GM of the Steelers.

Thamel adds the Colbert hire becomes a “part of the school’s push to stay at the forefront for the new era of college football.” He includes that Colbert will assist head coach Jay Norvell and the player personnel department.

The hire also is made as CSU attempts to build a brand new football front office. Colorado State is among hundreds of schools navigating through the era of the transfer portal. Plus name, image and likeness (NIL). Many universities are now turning to past NFL executives to bolster rosters in the new CFB realm.

How Kevin Colbert fared as Steelers GM

Colbert delivered a two-decade run in the Steel City. He even had humble beginnings in the Steelers' front office and NFL in general.

Before Pittsburgh, Colbert started off as a college scout for the Miami Dolphins in 1985. He eventually became pro scouting director of the Detroit Lions from 1990 to 1999. But he spent the majority of his time with Pittsburgh.

Colbert held the director of football operations position from 2000 to 2010. He eventually elevated to GM after the 2010 season. He then added vice president of the team six years later while juggling GM duties.

Colbert is credited for pulling off many franchise altering moves as a GM. Defensive end Cameron Heyward was among his first draft picks as a GM in 2011. Heyward later established himself as a seven-time Pro Bowler. Other major draft finds from Colbert include T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr.

He stepped down from the Steelers following the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett became his final first round selection.

Meanwhile, Steelers owner Art Rooney II is dealing with major personnel decisions on the horizon. Watt is the subject of a new contract extension. Pickens' Steelers future is another subject. Rooney and the Steelers also must figure out who'll lead the team at quarterback, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering free agency.