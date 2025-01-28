Art Rooney II isn’t exactly a household name among owners, but he’s speaking up in the offseason about T.J. Watt and also about the battle at the quarterback position. Furthermore, he backed George Pickens over the season's frustrations, according to steelers.com.

“I think wide receiver is an area we've got to look at improving,” Rooney said. “George (Pickens) is a very talented player who has room to grow. We'd like to see him grow and hopefully he realizes the potential that he has, but definitely room for growth there. Every team seems to have one or two guys in that room who you have to manage correctly.”

The Steelers burst out of the gates in 2024, winning 10 of their first 13 games. However, they collapsed with five straight losses. The last one came at the hands of division rival Baltimore in the playoffs.

Steelers WR George Pickens still carries potential

Despite claims of Pickens being among the better receivers in the league, he stood at No. 24 in the Pro Football Focus grades for the 2024 season. But part of the reason for that viewpoint is Pickens led all receivers in deep receiving grade (96.7). He totaled 515 yards on 20-plus-yard targets. And in the slot, Pickens ranked No. 1 in receiving grade (90.6).

So the potential is there.

“I still think George has enough talent that we've got to try to work and see if we can get him to fulfill the talent that he really has,” Rooney said. “Who knows if we can get there? We'll see. But when you have guys who are as talented as some of the guys you're probably thinking of, you try to work with them and have them help you be successful.”

Pickens enters the final year of the contract he signed as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. So it’s time for the Steelers to make a decision about his long-term status.

Of course the red flags about Pickens are the on-field, and locker room, conduct. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickens needs to mature, according to espn.com.

“He's just got to grow up, man,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George, he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry.”

Pickens said he just plays hard.

“I'm only out here just playing like every other receiver in the league,” Pickens said. “Certain calls don't go my way. All you can do is just keep playing.”