Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a come-from-behind 13-10 win last Saturday at home over the Las Vegas Raiders, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be worried about for them.

For one, their offense still looked anemic in that game, and if you ask former NFL star wide receiver Steve Smith, the ones in charge of the playcalling need to rethink how they run the offense. After the Steelers’ victory in Week 16, Smith gets blunt about Pittsburgh’s offense under the watch of offensive coordinator Matt Canada (h/t Jason Zasky of Heavy).

“At times the (Steelers’) offense is inconsistent,” began Smith. “It isn’t inconsistent because they don’t have the playmakers. It’s inconsistent because the play designs are very Saturday-ish,” he offered, making a reference to the college game.

Asked to elaborate about the meaning of Saturday-ish, Smith said:

“It’s Saturday — this is Sunday. We’ve got to play big-boy ball and play with some better play design…. Don’t just randomly throw some stuff up there,” he added.

The Steelers scored just three points over the first three quarters of the game and only managed to find the end zone when there was only under a minute left in regulation, with George Pickens catching a 14-yarder from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. If it weren’t for the outstanding job of the Steelers’ defense in keeping the game as close as possible by making consistent stops on the other end of the field, Pittsburgh would have not been in a position to steal a win late in the fourth period.

So far this season, the Steelers are averaging just 17.6 points per game.