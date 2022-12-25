By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win.

With just one minute left on the clock and the Raiders ahead 10-6, Pickett found George Pickens in the middle for the 14-yard touchdown. It ended a long drought for the Steelers who were unable to score in the first three quarters, giving them the lead for the first time as well after it looked like they were going to get just their second defeat in five games.

GEORGE PICKENS FOR THE LEAD 🚨 Steelers up 3 with less than a minute remaining 💯pic.twitter.com/1F466sHBn0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022

A Cam Sutton interception with 28 seconds left sealed the 13-10 win for the Steelers, though there is no doubt that TD pass from Pickett to Pickens was the highlight of the day. Even better, it came on the anniversary weekend of the Immaculate reception and on a day when they posthumously retired Franco Harris’ jersey at halftime.

“I feel like you can’t make it up. How the game went, the kind of conditions there were, how we won, it was incredibly special. I don’t think you can write it any better,” Pickett said of the TD pass, per Trib Live.

Meanwhile, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to compare it to the Immaculate Reception. Despite the similarities, he doesn’t view it to be on the same level considering the differences in the gravity of the win and the situation. However, he’s definitely happy with the play and the mentality his players showed.

“I’m not going to try to put it in that neighborhood. Not even that city, OK. But it was a nice play,” Tomlin added.

It’s certainly a nice tribute, though. And as Pickett said it, it’s an incredibly special play. Not to mention that it allowed the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sure enough, it’s one that Pickett and the Steelers won’t forget any time soon.