By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Christmas Eve primetime NFL matchup at Acrisure Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below.

There is still a chance for Las Vegas to sneak into the playoffs with their 6-8 record, sitting in third place in the AFC West. The only option is for the team to win out and pray. Head coach Josh McDaniels may have saved his job with his rebound from a 2-7 start.

Pittsburgh is in danger of their first season under .500 with Mike Tomlin as the head coach, with a 6-8 record and third place standing in the AFC North. The Steelers have won three of their last four games. A relatively easy end to the regular season may salvage a winning season in the Steel City.

Here are the Raiders-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Steelers Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +2.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread



Derek Carr may be auditioning for other teams this season and has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,348 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Carr also ranks second with 88 rushing yards. Josh Jacobs leads not only the team but the league with 1,495 rushing yards, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground. Las Vegas has rushed for 1,767 yards and 11 touchdowns as a team. Pittsburgh has allowed 1,526 rushing yards to their opponents.

Davante Adams, in his first season as a Raider, leads the team with 1,275 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Mack Hollins, who was square in the middle of last week’s controversial ending, has caught four touchdowns to rank second on the team. Pittsburgh has allowed over 3,500 passing yards to their opponents. Las Vegas has averaged 24.1 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Defense has been a bit of an issue for the Raiders, ranking 23rd by allowing 24.1 points per game. Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby has accounted for 11.5 of the team’s 25 sacks. Pittsburgh has allowed 35 sacks to their opponents this season. Pickett has had turnover issues this season, but Vegas has only intercepted four passes.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Kenny Pickett is back after his second concussion this season, throwing for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 10 games this season. On the ground, Pickett is second with three rushing touchdowns. Najee Harris leads the team with 790 rushing yards and six touchdowns. As a team, Pittsburgh has rushed for 1,625 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Las Vegas has allowed 1,643 rushing yards to their opponents.

Diontae Johnson leads the team with 745 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown yet. George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Harris are tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. Las Vegas has allowed over 3,500 passing yards to their opponents this season. Pittsburgh has averaged 17.9 points per game this season, ranking 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been above-average, ranking 14th by allowing 22.1 points per game. Alex Highsmith leads the team with 11 sacks, while TJ Watt has registered four sacks in just seven games this season. Pittsburgh has totaled 29 sacks as a team, while Las Vegas has allowed only 26 sacks.

Final Raiders-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This is a miserable primetime matchup. I am picking with my heart in this one, as I am a huge Kenny Pickett fan.

Final Raiders-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh -2.5 (-115), under 38.5 (-110)