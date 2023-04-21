The Pittsburgh Steelers officially bolstered their depth at the wide receiver position on Friday, acquiring Allen Robinson and a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Pittsburgh reportedly agreed to pay a mere $5 million of Robinson’s guaranteed salary for the 2023 campaign. The Rams, who signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal last year, will cover $10.25 million of the veteran wideout’s salary for the season.

After Pittsburgh made it official that it acquired Robinson, the one-time Pro Bowler took some time to send a message to Steelers Nation.

“Yo what’s up Steelers nation, it’s wide receiver Allen Robinson,” Robinson said. “It feels good to be back in PA. Couldn’t be more excited to join this squad, let’s get it.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Robinson touched on, he will once again play football in the state of Pennsylvania. He first made a name for himself during his three-season run at Penn State, where he tallied 17 touchdown catches over 35 total games played. He then went on to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Robinson is coming off of a roller-coaster 2022 campaign with the Rams where he logged 33 receptions and 339 receiving yards in 10 regular season games played. His lone season with the Rams was ultimately cut short in November, as he was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

Overall, Robinson has recorded 901 receptions for 6,748 receiving yards and 43 touchdown catches in nine seasons in the NFL.