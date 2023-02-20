As General Manager Omar Khan prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft, he is ensuring that the Pittsburgh Steelers have all of their bases covered. Khan spent some time at this year’s NFL HBCU Combine, delivering a strong message to the participants who were invited.

The HBCU Combine gives an opportunities for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to perform in front of NFL scouts. It may not get the same hype as the NFL’s televised Scouting Combine, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t talented players competing. Khan recognizes how much talent can come from HBCUs and helped this year’s participants get a better understanding of how they’re being scouted, via Scott Pioli of the NFL Network.

“Congratulations for being here, you should all be proud,” Khan said. “But remember all the scouts here didn’t come to celebrate Mardi Gras.”

The 2023 NFL HBCU Combine took place at the New Orleans Saints’ practice facility on Feb. 20. Khan reminded the participants that while it was already an accomplishment to get an invite, scouts wanted to see each player perform at the top of their game.

This year, Omar Khan had an opportunity to watch top HBCU players such as Alabama State cornerback Keenan Isaac and Bowie State defensive lineman Joshua Pryor. Both players have been credited for their versatility and are considered two of the better HBCU prospects available.

The 2022 season saw Joshua Williams – who played at Fayetteville State – win a Super Bowl. Former Jackson State standout James Houston had eight sacks for the Lions during his rookie season.

Khan knows just how much strong talent comes from HBCUs. As the Steelers prepare for the draft, he wanted to see exactly what this year’s class had to offer.