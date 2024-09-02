The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new chapter with quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. Luckily for the Black and Gold, it looks like running back Jaylen Warren will suit up as well despite his hamstring ailment.

Warren is practicing this week, via Trib LIVE's Joe Rutter.

“Jaylen Warren did some individual drills Monday,” Rutter reported. “He said after practice that he expects to do work in teams on Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday in Atlanta.”

Warren also did special teams work on Monday, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Warren, who splits carries with fellow tailback Najee Harris, is considered the superior player of the two by some. There's a chance he gets more run than his counterpart due to his propensity for breaking tackles, via 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi.

“If Jaylen Warren is completely healthy Sunday in Atlanta. He should get more touches than Najee Harris,” Fillipponi claimed. “Better player. Warren has best broken tackle rate of any RB in football.”

Warren and Harris each played all 17 games last year, with Warren averaging 5.3 yards a carry on 149 attempts, and Harris recording 4.1 yards a tote on 255 chances. Warren was also more effective in the passing game, hauling in 61 catches for 370 yards. Conversely, Harris had just 29 catches for 170 yards.

To Fillipponi's point, Warren also had 5.5 rushing attempts per broken tackle, while Harris had 8.5. The stats show that one back is more efficient than the other.

Will Warren get the bigger slice of the pie this season?

The Steelers will probably go with the hot hand

While Warren was more efficient than Harris last year, the latter back still has value. At 6-foot-1, 242 pounds, Harris can wear down defenses throughout the game, making it easier for Warren to work. He also averages six yards per reception across his three seasons in the league, making him a solid check-down option out of the backfield.

Harris, though, may leave after this year. Pittsburgh declined the 26-year-old's fifth-year option and has prioritized negotiating with Cam Heyward and Pat Friermuth, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If Warren has an exceptional year, it'll all but confirm Harris' future exit.

Warren isn't under contract next season, either, but he's a restricted free agent. That means that the Oklahoma State alum can agree to an offer sheet with any team, but the Steelers will have a couple of days to match it.

Either way, both players' main goal will be helping Wilson revive his career in the Steel City and ensuring another playoff season.